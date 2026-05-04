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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves fall $4.82 billion to $698.49 billion

India's forex reserves fall $4.82 billion to $698.49 billion

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves fell by $4.82 billion to $698.49 billion in the week ended April 24, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs) declined by $2.84 billion to $554.62 billion during the week. Gold reserves dropped by $1.90 billion to $120.24 billion, while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) slipped by $67 million to $18.77 billion.

Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also fell by $15 million to $4.85 billion.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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