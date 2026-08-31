India's forex reserves jumps $12.42 billion to all-time high of $729.3 billion

Indias forex reserves jumped USD 12.422 billion to a new all-time high of USD 729.328 billion during the week ended August 21, the RBI said. For the week ended August 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased USD 9.482 billion to USD 591.333 billion, the central banks data showed.'

Value of gold reserves increased USD 2.801 billion to USD 114.218 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by USD 112 million at USD 18.852 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was also up USD 26 million to USD 4.925 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex banks data.

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