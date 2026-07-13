India's forex reserves jumps $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion

Indias forex reserves jumped USD 7.26 billion to USD 674.193 billion during the week ended July 3, the Reserve Bank of India said.

For the week ended July 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased USD 4.51 billion to USD 545.578 billion, the central banks data showed.

Value of gold reserves jumped USD 2.669 billion to USD 105.205 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up USD 65 million at USD 18.623 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 15 million to USD 4.787 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex banks data.

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