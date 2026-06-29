India's forex reserves rise by $963 million to $672.587 billion
Indias forex reserves increased by USD 963 million to USD 672.587 billion during the week ended June 19, the RBI said on Friday.
Foreign currency assets decreased by USD 3.072 billion to USD 541.217 billion, according to the RBI.
However, the value of gold reserves increased by USD 4.110 billion to USD 107.930 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down USD 52 million to USD 18.647 billion, the apex bank said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF slipped USD 22 million to USD 4.793 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex banks data.
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST