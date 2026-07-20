India's forex reserves rise to $675.15 billion

Indias forex reserves jumped USD 964 million to USD 675.157 billion in the week ended July 10, the Reserve Bank said.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 930 million to USD 546.508 billion, the central banks data showed.

Value of gold reserves increased by USD 24 million to USD 105.223 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 3 million at USD 18.626 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 7 million to USD 4.793 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex banks data.

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