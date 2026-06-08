India's forex reserves rise to $682.32 billion
According to the RBI data, foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, increased by $3.116 billion to $546.148 billion during the reporting week.
The value of the country's gold reserves declined by $2.186 billion to $112.6 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at $18.747 billion.
India's reserve position with the IMF increased by $8 million to $4.826 billion during the reporting week, according to the central bank's data.
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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST