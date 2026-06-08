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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise to $682.32 billion

India's forex reserves rise to $682.32 billion

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $938 million to $682.321 billion in the week ended May 28, snapping the previous week's decline, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

According to the RBI data, foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, increased by $3.116 billion to $546.148 billion during the reporting week.

The value of the country's gold reserves declined by $2.186 billion to $112.6 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at $18.747 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF increased by $8 million to $4.826 billion during the reporting week, according to the central bank's data.

 

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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