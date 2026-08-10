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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves swells by $10.5 billion to $692.87 billion

India's forex reserves swells by $10.5 billion to $692.87 billion

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias forex reserves jumped by USD 10.512 billion to USD 692.866 billion during the week ended July 31, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended July 31, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 8.75 billion to USD 564.68 billion, the central banks data showed.

The value of gold reserves increased by USD 1.685 billion to USD 104.743 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 48 million at USD 18.666 billion.

Indias reserve position with the IMF also rose by USD 28 million to USD 4.778 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex banks data.

 

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST