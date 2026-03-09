Monday, March 09, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves up by $4.88 billion to record high of $728.5 billion

India's forex reserves up by $4.88 billion to record high of $728.5 billion

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves went up by $4.88 billion to reach record high of $728.5 billion in the week ending February 27, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

For the week ended February 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $561 million to $573.13 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

The value of the gold reserves increased by $4.141 billion to $131.63 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $26 million to $18.866 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also went up by $158 million to $4.873 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 44.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 44.11% in the December 2025 quarter

RailTel bags Rs 27-cr order from South East Central Railway

RailTel bags Rs 27-cr order from South East Central Railway

InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL

InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL

India Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of P N Gadgil Jewellers to 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of P N Gadgil Jewellers to 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

KFin Technologies allots 26,375 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 26,375 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ T20 LIVE Happy International Women' Day 2026Full List of T20 World Cup WinnersSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance