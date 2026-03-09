India's forex reserves up by $4.88 billion to record high of $728.5 billion
For the week ended February 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $561 million to $573.13 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.
The value of the gold reserves increased by $4.141 billion to $131.63 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $26 million to $18.866 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was also went up by $158 million to $4.873 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST