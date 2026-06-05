India's Gross Domestic Product expands at 7.7% in FY26, growth rebounds from 7.1% in previous fiscal
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated today that India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for fiscal 2026 has been estimated at 7.7%, slightly higher than the second advance estimate of 7.6% released in February. Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 323.12 lakh crore in the FY 2025-26, against the First Revised Estimate (FRE) of GDP for the year 2024-25 of Rs 299.89 lakh crore. The growth rate in Real GDP during 2025-26 is estimated at 7.7% as compared to 7.1 % in 2024-25.
Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 346.36 lakh crore in the year 2025-26, against Rs 318.07 lakh crore in 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.9%. Real GVA is estimated at Rs 294.91 lakh crore in the year 2025-26, against Rs 273.36 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, registering a growth rate of 7.9% as compared to 7.3% growth rate in 2024-25. Nominal GVA is estimated to attain a level of Rs 314.87 lakh crore during FY 2025-26, against Rs 288.54 lakh crore in 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 9.1%.
In the Q4 of FY 2025-26, Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 7.8% in FY 2025-26. Nominal GDP has observed a growth of 9.1%. Secondary and Tertiary sector have been the major driver for the Real and Nominal GVA growths of 7.9% and 9.9% respectively in Q4 of FY 2025-26. GFCF has recorded 10.8% growth rate and PFCE has witnessed 7.1% growth at Constant prices in the Fourth quarter of FY 2025-26.
Secondary and Tertiary sector have boosted the performance of the economy by registering growths of 8.8% and 9.3% respectively at Constant prices. The Primary sector has observed 3.2% growth rate mainly driven by the performance of Agriculture and Fishery sectors.
'Manufacturing', 'Trade, Repair, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services related to Broadcasting, Storage' and 'Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services' sectors have attained double-digit growth at both Constant and Current Prices in FY 2025-26. On the Expenditure- side, both the Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) have exhibited more than 7.5% growth rate in FY 2025-26.
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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 6:16 PM IST