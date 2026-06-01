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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's industrial output grows 4.9% in April in new IIP series with 2022-23 base

India's industrial output grows 4.9% in April in new IIP series with 2022-23 base

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

India's industrial output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew 4.9% year-on-year in April, according to data released by the statistics ministry on Monday. The release marks the debut of the new IIP series with 2022-23 as the base year, replacing the 2011-12 series and introducing significant methodological and coverage changes. Industrial production in March, under the old series, had expanded by 3.2%. The comparable figure in April 2025 stood at 5.7%. Manufacturing output grew 6.2 percent year-on-year in April, while output of mining and quarrying dropped by 5.1 percent. Electricity and gas supplies' output rose by 4.9 percent on year.

 

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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