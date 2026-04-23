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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's macroeconomic outlook remains resilient despite elevated geopolitical tensions, says RBI

India's macroeconomic outlook remains resilient despite elevated geopolitical tensions, says RBI

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in a latest monthly update that that domestic economic activity remained resilient in the second half of 2025-26, primarily driven by private consumption, supported by both rural and urban demand, GST rate rationalisation and monetary easing. Structural reforms, favourable financial conditions and governments thrust on infrastructure spending aided investment activity. On the supply side, services remained buoyant, and manufacturing strengthened, although agricultural activity moderated due to weather disruptions. On the supply side, services remained buoyant, and manufacturing strengthened, although agricultural activity moderated due to weather disruptions. However, going forward, Indias macroeconomic outlook remains resilient despite elevated geopolitical tensions and lingering global trade frictions. Strong fundamentals, including sustained growth, low inflation, and fiscal consolidation, provides India the wherewithal to withstand the adverse impact of heightened global uncertainties.
 

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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