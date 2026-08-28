India's non-fossil-fuel capacity has increased from 80.3 GW to 300.5 GW over last 12 years
Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, has highlighting the growth of the renewable-energy sector in the country in a latest speech. He said that India has crossed 300 GW of installed non-fossil-fuel capacity, reaching around 302303 GW, while the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has reached approximately 53.5 lakh beneficiary households. Joshi also said that Indias non-fossil-fuel capacity has increased from 80.3 GW to 300.5 GW over the last 12 years, registering a 275 per cent increase. During the same period, solar capacity increased from 2.8 GW to 165 GW, representing nearly 58-fold growth, while wind capacity rose from around 21 GW to 58 GW, registering a 176 per cent increase. The Union Minister said that India added more than 17 GW of renewable-energy capacity during the first four months of FY 202627, including 14.33 GW of solar capacity and over 2 GW of wind capacity.
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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST