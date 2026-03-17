Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's oilmeal exports fall 22% on year in Feb-26

India's oilmeal exports fall 22% on year in Feb-26

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has stated that export of oilmeals for the month of February 2026 is provisionally reported at 257,961 tons compared to 330,319 tons in Feb., 2025 i.e. down by 22%. The overall export of oilmeals during Apr.25 to Feb.26 reported at 3,493,823 tons compared to 3,933,349 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 11%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wework to invest Rs 32 cr for capacity addition

Wework to invest Rs 32 cr for capacity addition

Ather Energy expands its service network to 500 authorised centres across India

Ather Energy expands its service network to 500 authorised centres across India

Ceigall India edges higher for second day; up over 13% in last one year

Ceigall India edges higher for second day; up over 13% in last one year

Punjab & Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market OutlookRenault Duster Launch in IndiaGold and Silver Rate todayBGMI UpdatesPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictWest Asia War Day 17 UpdatesLPG Crisis