India's oilmeal exports fall 22% on year in Feb-26

The Solvent Extractors Association of India has stated that export of oilmeals for the month of February 2026 is provisionally reported at 257,961 tons compared to 330,319 tons in Feb., 2025 i.e. down by 22%. The overall export of oilmeals during Apr.25 to Feb.26 reported at 3,493,823 tons compared to 3,933,349 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 11%.

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