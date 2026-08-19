India's oilmeal exports jump 19% on year in May-26

The Solvent Extractors Association of India has released the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of May 2026 and provisionally reported it at 373,907 tons compared to 315,326 tons in May 2025, up by 19%. The overall export of oilmeals during the first two months of financial year 2026-27, Apr-May 2026 are reported at 739,467 tons compared to 781,189 tons during the same period of last year, down 5.34%. This positive momentum in May helped counter a slow start to the fiscal year, which saw April 2026 oil meal shipments drop 21.5% due to lingering Red Sea shipping disruptions and high freight costs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News