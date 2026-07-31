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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's port expansion pipeline targets over 700 MTPA of additional capacity by 2030

India's port expansion pipeline targets over 700 MTPA of additional capacity by 2030

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

India is accelerating investments across ports, inland waterways and shipbuilding as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) advances its roadmap towards Viksit Bharat 2047, with a sharp focus on capacity creation, private investment, digitisation and maritime manufacturing. Chairing a high-level review of the Ministry's Viksit Bharat targets yesterday, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal directed officials to accelerate implementation of flagship projects while maintaining strict adherence to timelines. Sonowal urged officials across the Ministry, major ports and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to work with a unified approach to achieve India's long-term maritime ambitions.

 

The review comes as the Ministry reports significant progress across multiple performance indicators. India has consolidated its position as the world's largest ship recycling nation, while inland waterways cargo has already crossed 200 million tonnes, achieving the Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 target several years ahead of schedule. The Ministry is pursuing one of the country's largest maritime infrastructure expansion programmes, targeting more than 700 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of additional port capacity by 2030. Among the flagship projects are the Vadhavan Port, which will add 164 MTPA of capacity by 2030-31, the Tuticorin Outer Harbour project with 39 MTPA, and the Kandla Tuna Tekra Terminal, expected to contribute 33 MTPA by 2027-28.

The Ministry plans to create an additional 682 MTPA of capacity by 2030 through a combination of new infrastructure, mechanisation and private investment. This includes 306 MTPA at major ports, 193 MTPA at key non-major ports and another 183 MTPA through mechanisation, operational efficiency improvements, public-private partnerships and capacity augmentation at emerging non-major ports.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 11:50 AM IST