India's retail inflation rises to 3.21% in February
Indias retail inflation stood at 3.21% in February, according to data released on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation had stood at 2.75% in January under the revised CPI series with 2024 as the base year. The latest inflation print comes at a time when tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have raised concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of February, 2026 over February, 2025 is 3.21%(Provisional), the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 3.37% and 3.02%, respectively. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of February, 2026 over February, 2025 is 3.47% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 3.46% and 3.48%, respectively. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of February, 2026 is 2.12% (Provisional) and the corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.43% and 2.00%, respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST