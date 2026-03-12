Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's retail inflation rises to 3.21% in February

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Indias retail inflation stood at 3.21% in February, according to data released on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation had stood at 2.75% in January under the revised CPI series with 2024 as the base year. The latest inflation print comes at a time when tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have raised concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of February, 2026 over February, 2025 is 3.21%(Provisional), the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 3.37% and 3.02%, respectively. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of February, 2026 over February, 2025 is 3.47% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 3.46% and 3.48%, respectively. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of February, 2026 is 2.12% (Provisional) and the corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.43% and 2.00%, respectively.

 

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

