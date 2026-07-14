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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Retail Inflation Rose to 4.38% in June 2026; Food Inflation at 5.32%, Housing Inflation Eases to 2.10%

India's Retail Inflation Rose to 4.38% in June 2026; Food Inflation at 5.32%, Housing Inflation Eases to 2.10%

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index in June, 2026 is 4.38% and YoY food inflation based on Consumer Food Price Index in June 2026 is 5.32%. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of June, 2026 over June, 2025 is 4.38%(Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 4.74% and 3.92%, respectively. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of June 2026 over June 2025 is 5.32% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 5.45% and 5.09%, respectively. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of June, 2026 is 2.10% (Provisional) and the corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.66% and 1.90%, respectively.

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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