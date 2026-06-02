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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's seafood exports hit record high in 2025-26

India's seafood exports hit record high in 2025-26

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
India exported 19,72,018 metric tonnes (MT) of seafood worth ₹73,890.46 crore (USD 8.46 billion) during FY 202526, achieving an all-time high in both volume and value despite global challenges, according to MPEDA Chairman Shri P. Jawahar, IAS.

Frozen shrimp remained the top export, contributing ₹49,037.93 crore (USD 5,624.48 million). Shrimp exports totaled 7,92,647 MT, with the United States importing 2,56,128 MT, followed by China (1,69,505 MT), the EU (1,35,599 MT), Southeast Asia (83,810 MT), Japan (40,776 MT), and the Middle East (30,478 MT). Both L. vannamei and Black Tiger shrimp showed growth in volume and value.

Frozen fish was the second-largest export, earning ₹5,658.37 crore (USD 643.70 million). Dried seafood ranked third at ₹5,079.09 crore (USD 577.44 million), with a sharp 78% rise in rupee terms. Frozen squid exports reached 1,02,060 MT worth ₹4,493.80 crore (USD 513.84 million), while frozen cuttlefish exports grew 13.32% in quantity and 16.25% in dollar value, totaling 67,157 MT (USD 331.96 million).

 

The United States remained the largest market in value terms, importing seafood worth ₹20,263.27 crore (USD 2,328.74 million). China was the biggest destination by volume, importing 4,90,369 MT worth USD 1,611.32 million. The EU, Southeast Asia, Japan, and the Middle East also remained key markets.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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