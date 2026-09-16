India's services exports up around 13% this fiscal, services imports spike 17%
The estimated value of Indias services export for August 2026 is US$ 38.87 Billion as compared to US$ 31.19 Billion in August 2025. The estimated value of services imports for August 2026 is US$ 21.42 Billion as compared to US$ 15.59 Billion in August 2025. Services export is estimated to grow by 12.95% during April-August 2026-27 over April-August 2025-26. The estimated value of service exports during April-August 2026-27 is US$ 183.36 Billion as compared to US$ 162.34 Billion in April-August 2025-26. The estimated value of service imports during April-August 2026-27 is US$ 96.65 Billion as compared to US$ 82.40 Billion in April-August 2025-26, marking a rise of around 17.30%. The services trade surplus for April-August 2026-27 is US$ 86.71 Billion as compared to US$ 79.94 Billion in April-August 2025-26.
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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 12:04 PM IST