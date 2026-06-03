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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's services sector growth hits 6-month high in May

India's services sector growth hits 6-month high in May

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

India's services sector growth touched a six-month high of 59.8 in May, boosted by healthy demand conditions, new client wins, and ongoing improvements in new business intakes, a monthly survey said on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 59.8 in May, from 58.8 in April, signalling the strongest rate of expansion since last November. The HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index is based on a single question asking how the level of business activity compares with the situation the month before. Strengthening demand for services such as freight, digital solutions, e-commerce, entertainment and IT reportedly boosted new business growth during May. As a result, companies lifted activity to a greater extent and continued to add to payroll numbers. Although cost pressures remained historically high across India's service economy, they receded to their lowest in four months, which supported a moderate increase in selling prices that was the softest since January.

 

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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