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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's specialty chemicals sector growing rapidly

India's specialty chemicals sector growing rapidly

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Indias specialty chemicals sector has become one of the fastest-growing parts of the overall chemical industry and has established itself as a dependable and competitive option globally, according to an update from Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India. Sagar Kaushik, Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Chemicals & Petrochemicals said at the India Speciality Chemicals Conclave organized by ASSOCHAM that a great journey to reposition the petrochemicals including specialty chemicals sector is underway to achieve the targeted $1 trillion in output by 2040. The journey will require unprecedented levels of capacity creation because we have a growing captive demand and we risk a growing import basket if we fail to service the demand. The industry needs a level playing field to unlock our potential to meet growing demands.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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