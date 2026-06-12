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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's strategy of entering into FTAs with developed economies is designed to support country's long-term growth ambition

India's strategy of entering into FTAs with developed economies is designed to support country's long-term growth ambition

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that Indias strategy of entering into Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with developed economies is designed to support the countrys long-term growth ambitions by expanding global engagement, attracting investments, promoting innovation, creating jobs, upgrading quality standards and increasing Indias participation in international trade. The Minister noted that Indias engagement with developed economies is based on complementarity rather than competition. Referring to Europe, the United States, Canada, Israel, the Gulf countries, Australia and New Zealand, he noted that these economies have significantly higher per capita incomes than India and are facing demographic challenges due to ageing populations. India, on the other hand, continues to benefit from a young workforce, with an average age below 30 years and an expected demographic advantage over the next three decades.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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