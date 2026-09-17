India's textile exports up around 10% on year in first five months of FY27
Indias textile sector recorded strong export growth in August 2026, with total exports increasing by 16.1% year-on-year to Rs 29,776 crore, compared with Rs 25,656 crore in August 2025. During AprilAugust 2026, cumulative textile exports reached Rs 1.43 lakh crore, registering growth of 10.3% over the corresponding period of the previous year. The growth was broad-based across several major textile segments. In August 2026, exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products grew by 24.1%, while man-made yarn, fabrics and made-ups increased by 19.9%. Carpet exports recorded growth of 15.0%, while handicrafts, excluding handmade carpets, registered particularly strong growth of 41.4%. Ready-made garments of all textiles also maintained positive momentum, growing by 6.1% during the month. The cumulative performance during AprilAugust 2026 also remained encouraging, with cotton textiles growing by 18.0%, man-made textiles by 13.6%, carpets by 11.9% and handicrafts by 44.0%.
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 6:50 PM IST