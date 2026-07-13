India's total exports up around 11% in June quarter, imports spike nearly 18%
India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for June 2026 are estimated at US$ 73.45 Billion, registering a positive growth of 9.48 percent vis-?-vis June 2025. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for June 2026 are estimated at US$ 88.76 Billion, registering a positive growth of 26.85 percent vis-?-vis June 2025. India's total exports during April-June 2026-27 are estimated at US$ 232.73 Billion registering a positive growth of 11.37 percent. Total imports during April-June 2026-27 are estimated at US$ 270.15 Billion registering a growth of 17.55 percent.
Merchandise exports during June 2026 were US$ 40.41 Billion as compared to US$ 34.98 Billion in June 2025. Merchandise imports during June 2026 were US$ 70.84 Billion as compared to US$ 54.08 Billion in June 2025. Merchandise exports during April-June 2026-27 were US$ 129.32 Billion as compared to US$ 111.57 Billion during April-June 2025-26. Merchandise imports during April-June 2026-27 were US$ 216.18 Billion as compared to US$ 180.31 Billion during April-June 2025-26. Merchandise trade deficit during April-June 2026-27 was US$ 86.86Billion as compared to US$ 68.75Billion during April-June 2025-26.
The estimated value of services export for June 2026 is US$ 33.03 Billion as compared to US$ 32.11 Billion in June 2025. The estimated value of services imports for June 2026 is US$ 17.92 Billion as compared to US$ 15.90 Billion in June 2025. The services trade surplus for April-June 2026-27 is US$ 49.43 Billion as compared to US$ 47.90 Billion in April-June 2025-26.
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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST