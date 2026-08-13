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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's trade deficit widens to $31.98 bn

India's trade deficit widens to $31.98 bn

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

India's exports increased by 19.63 per cent to USD 44.24 billion in July, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 31.98 billion. Imports rose by about 17.52 per cent to USD 76.22 billion in July. During April-July this fiscal, exports jumped 17.04 per cent to USD 173.78 billion, and imports climbed 19.27 per cent to USD 292.38 billion.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST