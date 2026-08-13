India's trade deficit widens to $31.98 bn
India's exports increased by 19.63 per cent to USD 44.24 billion in July, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 31.98 billion. Imports rose by about 17.52 per cent to USD 76.22 billion in July. During April-July this fiscal, exports jumped 17.04 per cent to USD 173.78 billion, and imports climbed 19.27 per cent to USD 292.38 billion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST