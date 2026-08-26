Wednesday, August 26, 2026 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLong-term SIP InvestmentBank Holiday TodayGold-Silver PriceHindustan Copper OFSPM Surya GharPM Surya GharUS Visa Bulletin September 2026IRCTC Survey
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's trade relations with Japan are significantly expanding, says ASSOCHAM

India's trade relations with Japan are significantly expanding, says ASSOCHAM

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) stated in a latest update that Indias trade relations with Japan are significantly expanding, with recent exchanges of high-level delegations. Various bilateral trade developments and promising investment announcements are expected to enhance bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030, up from USD 27.47 billion in 2025-26. Japan has remained a key trade and investment partner in Indias growth journey over the years and decades, and the way forward will also be built on even stronger ties between the two countries. Japan is the fifth-largest investor in India and has committed JPY 10 trillion in private investment over the coming decade, reflecting the sustained and growing confidence of a global player in Indias economic story.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hazoor Multi Projects secures Paranur Fee Plaza toll collection contract

Hazoor Multi Projects secures Paranur Fee Plaza toll collection contract

Ceigall India emerges L1 bidder for inter state transmission project

Ceigall India emerges L1 bidder for inter state transmission project

EUR/USD under three-month high

EUR/USD under three-month high

Viyash Scientific Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Viyash Scientific Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gabriel India forms strategic JV with South Korea-based HL Klemove

Gabriel India forms strategic JV with South Korea-based HL Klemove

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 3:31 PM IST