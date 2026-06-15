India's unemployment rate hits around one year high
India's unemployment rate has hit around one year high. Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated today that the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above was reported as 54.4% in May, 2026, compared to 55.0% in April, 2026. In rural and urban areas, LFPR was recorded at 56.6% and 49.8%, respectively. The year-on-year comparison shows that the overall LFPR in May, 2026 declined by 0.4 percentage points. Rural and urban LFPR also registered a decline of 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points, respectively, over the same period.
Female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for age 15 years and above stood at 32.8% in May, 2026. In rural areas, female LFPR was recorded at 36.7%, whereas it remained almost at the same level at 24.8% in urban areas compared to the previous month. Compared to May, 2025, the overall female LFPR declined marginally by 0.4 percentage points, from 33.2% to 32.8% in May, 2026. Rural female LFPR remained broadly unchanged, whereas LFPR for urban female recorded a decline of 0.5 percentage points over the year.
The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above recorded a marginal decline of 0.3 percentage points in both rural and urban sectors between May, 2025 and May, 2026. The overall WPR was estimated at 51.4% in May, 2026, compared to 52.2% in April, 2026 and 51.7% in May, 2025. In rural areas, WPR stood at 53.8% in May, 2026, compared to 54.9% in April, 2026. WPR in urban areas was estimated at 46.6% in May, 2026 against 46.8% in April, 2026.
In May, 2026, the rural unemployment rate or UR increased marginally to 5.1% from 4.6% in April, 2026, while the urban UR eased to 6.4% from 6.6% during the same period. The overall UR was estimated at 5.5% in May, 2026, rising compared to 5.2% in April and hitting highest level in nearly one year. Compared with May, 2025, the urban UR declined from 6.9% to 6.4%, marking a reduction of 0.5 percentage points in May, 2026. The overall UR remained stable, while the rural UR maintained the same level of 5.1% over the same period. The moderation in LFPR and WPR with an increase in UR indicates a softening of labour market conditions during the period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 4:50 PM IST