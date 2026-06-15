India's unemployment rate hits around one year high

India's unemployment rate has hit around one year high. Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated today that the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above was reported as 54.4% in May, 2026, compared to 55.0% in April, 2026. In rural and urban areas, LFPR was recorded at 56.6% and 49.8%, respectively. The year-on-year comparison shows that the overall LFPR in May, 2026 declined by 0.4 percentage points. Rural and urban LFPR also registered a decline of 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points, respectively, over the same period.

Female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for age 15 years and above stood at 32.8% in May, 2026. In rural areas, female LFPR was recorded at 36.7%, whereas it remained almost at the same level at 24.8% in urban areas compared to the previous month. Compared to May, 2025, the overall female LFPR declined marginally by 0.4 percentage points, from 33.2% to 32.8% in May, 2026. Rural female LFPR remained broadly unchanged, whereas LFPR for urban female recorded a decline of 0.5 percentage points over the year.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above recorded a marginal decline of 0.3 percentage points in both rural and urban sectors between May, 2025 and May, 2026. The overall WPR was estimated at 51.4% in May, 2026, compared to 52.2% in April, 2026 and 51.7% in May, 2025. In rural areas, WPR stood at 53.8% in May, 2026, compared to 54.9% in April, 2026. WPR in urban areas was estimated at 46.6% in May, 2026 against 46.8% in April, 2026.

In May, 2026, the rural unemployment rate or UR increased marginally to 5.1% from 4.6% in April, 2026, while the urban UR eased to 6.4% from 6.6% during the same period. The overall UR was estimated at 5.5% in May, 2026, rising compared to 5.2% in April and hitting highest level in nearly one year. Compared with May, 2025, the urban UR declined from 6.9% to 6.4%, marking a reduction of 0.5 percentage points in May, 2026. The overall UR remained stable, while the rural UR maintained the same level of 5.1% over the same period. The moderation in LFPR and WPR with an increase in UR indicates a softening of labour market conditions during the period.

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