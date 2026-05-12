India's unemployment rate rises to 5% in March quarter
Indias unemployment rate edged up to 5% in the January-March 2026 quarter from 4.8% in the preceding three months, official data released on Monday showed. The female unemployment rate surged to 5.3% in Q4FY26 from 4.9% in Q3, while the male rate stayed at 4.8%. Domestic Urban unemployment declined to 6.6% in Q4 from 6.7% in Q3, but rural unemployment rose to 4.3% from 4%.
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST