Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's unemployment rate rises to 5% in March quarter

India's unemployment rate rises to 5% in March quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Indias unemployment rate edged up to 5% in the January-March 2026 quarter from 4.8% in the preceding three months, official data released on Monday showed. The female unemployment rate surged to 5.3% in Q4FY26 from 4.9% in Q3, while the male rate stayed at 4.8%. Domestic Urban unemployment declined to 6.6% in Q4 from 6.7% in Q3, but rural unemployment rose to 4.3% from 4%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dynamic Cables Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dynamic Cables Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sensex, Nifty plunge over 1%; European mrkt drop

Sensex, Nifty plunge over 1%; European mrkt drop

Paradeep Phosphates climbs after FY26 PAT rises 50%

Paradeep Phosphates climbs after FY26 PAT rises 50%

H.G. Infra rises after bagging Rs 3,931-cr order from Welspun Enterprises

H.G. Infra rises after bagging Rs 3,931-cr order from Welspun Enterprises

Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 1.07%, rises for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 1.07%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuyQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance