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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's vegetable oil imports up 1.50% on month in Aug-26

India's vegetable oil imports up 1.50% on month in Aug-26

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
According to Solvent Oil Extractors Association of India (SEA), Indias vegetable oil import during August 2026 is reported at 15.72 lakh tonnes of edible oils and 37,150 tonnes of non-edible oils. On a month-on-month basis, edible oil imports rose 1.50% from 15.49 lakh tonnes in July 2026. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in crude soybean oil demand led to import of 554,000 tons, a 11% increase from 367,000 tons and refined soybean oil of 74,000 tons, 19% increase from 62,000 tons. Cumulative imports during the first ten months of the 2025-26 oil year (November 2025 to August 2026) remained higher than the corresponding period of the previous year. Total vegetable oil (Edible + non-edible) imports stood at 138.84 lakh tonnes, compared with 133.37 lakh tonnes imported during November 2024 to August 2025, registering a 4 percent increase. Cumulative edible oil imports during the period also recorded growth, rising 5 percent, SEA noted.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST