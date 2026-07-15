India's Wholesale Inflation Rises to 9.87% in June 2026, Driven by Mineral Oils, Food Articles and Basic Metals

All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation for June 2026 is 9.87% on year-on-year (YoY) basis, compared to 9.68% in May 2026. The index for All Commodities for June 2026 stands at 110.2 whereas it was 109.9 in May 2026. YoY inflation rates for major groups namely Primary Articles, Fuel and Power and Manufactured Products are 7%, 27.41% and 7.48% in June 2026 compared to 4.99%, 30.33% and 7.48% in May 2026. The indices for Primary Articles, Fuel and Power and Manufactured Products are 116.1, 111.1 and 107.8 in June 2026 whereas they were 113.7, 113 and 107.8 in May 2026.

Across groups Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products), Food Articles, Manufacture of Basic Metals and Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products have been major drivers of WPI inflation in June 2026. WPI Food Index (weight=24.99%): The Food Index consists of Food Articles from Primary Articles major group and Manufacture of Food Products from Manufactured Products major group. It observed a inflation of 6.14% YoY in June 2026 compared to 4.49% in May 2026.

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