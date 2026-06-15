India's wholesale price inflation surges to 9.68% on year in May

Indias wholesale price inflation hit 9.68% on year in May from 8.30% in April, as higher fuel, food and manufacturing costs continued to push up prices across the economy. The latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data, released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday, marks the first inflation reading under the revised WPI series, with the base year updated to 2022-23 from 2011-12. The wholesale Food price inflation also edged higher to 4.49% in May from 3.11% in the previous month. Across Major Groups, YoY inflation for Primary Articles, Fuel and Power, and Manufactured Products is 4.99%, 30.33%, and 7.48%, respectively in May 2026, whereas it was 3.78%, 24.89%, and 6.68%, respectively, in April 2026. Government also stated that All India Output Produce Price Index or PPI for All Commodities for May 2026 stands at 109.6, compared to 108.6 in April 2026.

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