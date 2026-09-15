India's wholesale price inflation zooms to 9.92%

Indias wholesale price-based inflation continued to stay elevated. The index rose 9.92% in August on year ago basis, compared to 9.78% in July, on rising prices of food, manufactured items, and fuel and power, data showed on Monday. The food inflation edged up to 7.05% in August, from 6.65% in July. In manufactured items, WPI inflation was at a series high of 8.37%, higher than 8.29% in July. In the fuel and power basket, wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was elevated around 23% on year.

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