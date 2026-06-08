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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Secures Continued Market Access for Aquaculture, Honey, Eggs and Animal Casings exports to European Union beyond Sept-26

India Secures Continued Market Access for Aquaculture, Honey, Eggs and Animal Casings exports to European Union beyond Sept-26

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
In a significant development for Indias agri and marine exports, India has been included on the list of countries authorised to export aquaculture products, eggs, honey, and animal casings to the European Union beyond September 2026 under the amended European Union regulatory framework. The European Union has notified an amendment to Regulation (EU) 2021/405 through Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1189 in view of growing concerns relating to Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). The revised regulation will come into effect from September 2026 and lays down additional requirements for countries exporting specified animal-origin products to the European Union. Indias inclusion in the list of authorised countries ensures continuity of exports of these products to the European Union market beyond September 2026. This is particularly significant for the fisheries sector, as exports of fish and fishery products from India to the European Union are currently valued at approximately USD 1.59 billion.

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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