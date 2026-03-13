India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 42,700 equity shares under ESOP

India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 42,700 equity shares under ESOP on 13 March 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 54,35,78,745 consisting of 10,87,15,749 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 54,37,92,245 consisting of 10,87,58,449 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each.

