India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 42,700 equity shares under ESOP
India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 42,700 equity shares under ESOP on 13 March 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 54,35,78,745 consisting of 10,87,15,749 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 54,37,92,245 consisting of 10,87,58,449 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each.
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST