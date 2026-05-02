India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 6,400 equity shares under ESOP
India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 6,400 equity shares under ESOP on 01 May 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 54,38,93,495 consisting of 10,87,78,699 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 54,39,25,495 consisting of 10,87,85,099 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each.
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 12:16 PM IST