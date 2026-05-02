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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 27.24% in the March 2026 quarter

India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 27.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 408.23 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 27.24% to Rs 137.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 408.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 327.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.15% to Rs 503.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 377.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.12% to Rs 1528.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1165.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales408.23327.29 25 1528.391165.64 31 OPM %73.0674.56 -72.6472.52 - PBDT183.13142.58 28 665.67500.79 33 PBT180.03139.60 29 653.29489.19 34 NP137.59108.13 27 503.15377.87 33

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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