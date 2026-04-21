India stands as a key pillar of global economy

President of the Republic of Korea (ROK), H.E. Lee Jae Myung, has stated that India, as the worlds fourth-largest economy and home to 1.4 billion people, stands as a key pillar of the global economy. Addressing the IndiaKorea Business Forum organized by FICCI, jointly with the Federation of Korean Industries, he noted that there is significant scope to further expand business and trade, adding that bilateral trade has considerable room for growth and, with sustained efforts, is expected to double alongside ongoing negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. He emphasized the need to prepare high-tech industries for the future through collaboration and by leveraging Indias strengths in artificial intelligence. He further stated that cooperation in the shipping sector will be strengthened. The President also underlined the importance of moving beyond economic cooperation to build strong people-to-people trust between the two countries.