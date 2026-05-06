India Steel Sector Posts Broad-Based Growth in April 2026 Amid Strong Domestic Demand

Indias steel sector sustained its growth trajectory in April 2026, recording year-on-year gains across key production and consumption parameters. The month continued to reflect healthy domestic demand momentum and stable industrial activity across infrastructure and manufacturing.

Crude steel production in April 2026 stood at 14.09 million tonnes, up 5.8% YoY over April 2025 (13.31 million tonnes). Hot metal production grew 5.4% YoY while pig iron output (0.69 million tonnes) posted a decline of 6% YoY. Finished steel production reached 13.05 million tonnes, up 3.4% YoY. Finished steel consumption in April 2026 was 12.99 million tonnes, registering growth of 8.1% YoY reflecting continued buoyancy in construction, infrastructure and manufacturing end-use segments.

Domestic steel prices extended their recovery in April 2026 across all major product categories. TMT/Rebar prices rose ~2.6% month-on-month, also registering a 3% year-on-year gain marking the first positive YoY reading after several months of softness. Flat steel prices saw sharper gains, with HR Coil up ~6.3% and GP Sheet up ~7.3% month-on-month, reflecting improved demand.

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