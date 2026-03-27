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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India steps up push for critical minerals exploration and domestic supply chains

India steps up push for critical minerals exploration and domestic supply chains

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
The government is scaling up efforts to boost exploration of critical minerals and strengthen domestic supply chains to cut import dependence, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said at a meeting of the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust. He stressed the need to accelerate exploration, particularly for minerals like lithium, to match global demand and Indias strategic needs, highlighting ongoing work in regions such as Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir.

Singh called for creating a supportive environment for startups and private companies to enter the mining sector, drawing parallels with Indias successful biotechnology ecosystem. He also emphasized strengthening private exploration agencies, improving access to funding and technology, and ensuring faster project approvals and clearances to maintain momentum.

 

The minister noted that delays linked to forest clearances and procedural bottlenecks need coordinated resolution. He also highlighted the importance of involving local representatives to improve awareness and ease project implementation.

In addition, Singh underlined the need to build end-to-end domestic value chains, including processing capabilities in multiple states, and encouraged global collaboration alongside indigenous innovation through institutions like CSIRInstitute of Minerals & Materials Technology.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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