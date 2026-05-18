India, Sweden elevate ties to Strategic Partnership

India and Sweden on Sunday agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson. Asserting that India's "reform express" is going at full speed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Swedish companies to enhance their presence in manufacturing, green hydrogen mission, clean energy and other sectors. Modi highlighted the potential in five broad areas, including telecom and digital infrastructure, and said they can help in making India a global research and development hub. Electronics, deep tech manufacturing, AI, green energy, infrastructure, mobility, urban transformation, healthcare and life science are among the other areas where the prime minister sought collaboration.

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