India to launch eighth tranche of auction of critical and ctrategic mineral blocks

G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal & Mines, will launch the Eighth Tranche of Auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks today in New Delhi. The Eighth Tranche comprises 20 critical and strategic mineral blocks spread across nine States, including 13 newly identified blocks and 7 blocks being offered under the second attempt. The mineral portfolio includes Molybdenum, Graphite, Glauconite, Rare Earth Elements (REE), Vanadium, Gallium, Titanium, Tungsten, Phosphorite, Potash, Lithium, Cesium and Rubidium. These minerals are critical for clean energy, advanced manufacturing, fertilisers, defence and other strategic sectors.

With seven tranches completed, the Ministry of Mines has successfully auctioned 56 out of 88 critical and strategic mineral blocks taken up for auction, achieving a success rate of over 63%. The strong industry response across successive auction rounds reflects growing investor confidence in the Government's transparent, competitive and market-driven auction framework, while reinforcing India's efforts to secure critical mineral resources for economic growth, technological advancement and the clean energy transition.

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