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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India to remain among world's fastest-growing major economy, says IMF

India to remain among world's fastest-growing major economy, says IMF

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

India remains among the fastest growing major economies, with growth projected at 6.4 percent in fiscal year 2027, a tad slower than the 6.5 per cent projected in April, supported by strong momentum in private consumption and services activity, IMF noted in its latest update. IMFs flagship biannual report, the World Economic Outlook Update said that the projected performance of Indian economy is supported by strong momentum in private consumption and services activity. The IMF, in its update projected India to grow at 6.7 per cent in fiscal year 2028, an increase of 20 basis points from the 6.5 per cent growth projected in April.

 

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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