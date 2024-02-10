India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 20.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 134.93 croreNet profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 20.29% to Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 134.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 118.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales134.93118.04 14 OPM %16.7819.82 -PBDT27.1029.21 -7 PBT25.3627.27 -7 NP18.0322.62 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content