India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 20.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 20.29% to Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 134.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 118.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.134.93118.0416.7819.8227.1029.2125.3627.2718.0322.62