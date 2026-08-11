India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 90.10 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 3.64% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 90.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.90.1087.759.2610.2315.2814.2313.6812.529.529.88

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