Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India Trade Deficit Widens To USD 18.71 Billion In February

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
India's exports rose 11.9% to USD 41.4 billion in February, the highest in the current fiscal, while the trade deficit stood at USD 18.7 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry. The exports in February 2023 were USD 37.01 billion. Imports were valued at USD 60.1 billion, up 12.16% compared to USD 53.58 billion in February 2023. India's merchandise trade deficit expanded to USD 18.71 billion in February, compared to USD 17.49 billion in January. The trade deficit stood at USD 16.57 billion in February 2023. The merchandise trade deficit during April-February 2023-24 is USD 225.20 Billion compared to USD 245.94 Billion during April-February 2022-23, registering a decline of (-) 8.43 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India's Fiscal Deficit Widens To Rs. 11.03 Lakh Crore, Reaches 64% Of FY24 Target

India's Trade Deficit Narrows To $17.49 Billion In January

MTNL silps after Q3 net loss widens further to Rs 839 cr

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia wins project of Rs 103.51 cr

Signpost India partners with Hinduja Group Co. - Switch Mobility Automotive

Board of Last Mile Enterprises approves increase in authorised share capital

Indian Hume Pipe rises on bagging new orders for Rs 242 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon