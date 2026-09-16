Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India trade gap shrinks to five-month low as exports jump over 26% in August

India trade gap shrinks to five-month low as exports jump over 26% in August

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Indias merchandise exports surged 26.12 per cent to USD 43.81 billion in August, driven by a jump in electronics, engineering and petroleum product shipments, while a dip in gold imports helped narrow the trade deficit to a five-month low of USD 26.86 billion. Imports rose by 14.1 per cent year-on-year to USD 70.76 billion in August due to growth in sectors such as crude oil, project goods, electronic items, silver, coal and coke. Gold imports dropped by 57.75 per cent to USD 2.3 billion during the month under review.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Govt clarifies that UPI payments of up to 2,000 rupees to remain free of bank charges

Govt clarifies that UPI payments of up to 2,000 rupees to remain free of bank charges

Godavari Biorefineries receives Chinese patent for use of compounds for treatment of viral infection

Godavari Biorefineries receives Chinese patent for use of compounds for treatment of viral infection

Decline in INR partially offset by positive start to local equities

Decline in INR partially offset by positive start to local equities

US stocks ease further as market eyes Fed decision

US stocks ease further as market eyes Fed decision

Park Group undertakes O&M of 300-bed Axis Hospital and Research Centre, Kanpur

Park Group undertakes O&M of 300-bed Axis Hospital and Research Centre, Kanpur

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST