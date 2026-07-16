India-UK CETA provides zero-duty access for nearly 99% of India's exports

The IndiaUnited Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), along with the Agreement on Social Security, also known as the Double Contribution Convention (DCC), formally entered into force yesterday, marking a major milestone in the economic partnership between the two countries. In a post on X, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that the entry into force of the IndiaUK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Agreement on Social Security marks a defining milestone in IndiaUK relations. This provides zero-duty market access for nearly 99 per cent of Indias exports and covering almost 100 per cent of trade value. The Minister noted that the Agreement creates unprecedented opportunities for sectors including textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, marine products, chemicals and processed foods, while benefiting MSMEs, farmers and manufacturers. He further observed that the Agreement opens new opportunities for Indias IT, professional, financial, education and business services sectors and expands mobility for Indian talent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News