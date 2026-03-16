India wholesale price inflation rises 2.13% in February

India wholesale price inflation rose for the fourth straight month, at 2.13 per cent in February, driven by an uptick in prices of food and non-food articles, even though vegetable prices eased on a month-on-month basis, government data showed on Monday. Positive rate of inflation in February, 2026 is primarily due to increase in prices of other manufacturing, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, food articles and textiles etc, the Ministry of Commerce stated. Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 1.81 per cent in the previous month and 2.45 per cent in February last year. The month over month change in WPI for the month of February, 2026 stood at 0.25 % as compared to January, 2026, it noted.

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