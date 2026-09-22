India will remain an important driver of global energy demand in decades ahead

The Seventh High-Level Meeting of the OPEC-India Energy Dialogue was held on 22nd September 2026 in New Delhi. Discussions focused on oil market stability, energy security and the importance of adequate and timely investment across the oil industry. Both parties reviewed the short-, medium- and long-term outlooks, underscoring India's crucial role in global economic expansion and energy demand growth. Hardeep Singh Puri, Indias Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, remarked during the meeting that India and OPEC share a naturally complementary and mutually beneficial relationship and thanked Secretary General for his contribution in strengthening this partnership. He emphasized that India values its longstanding engagement with OPEC and its Member Countries, which has contributed significantly to mutual understanding and cooperation on key energy issues. He noted that as one of the worlds fastest-growing major economies, India will remain an important driver of global energy demand in the decades ahead.

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