India WPI inflation rises to 9.87% in June led by a sharp spike in prices of food and non-food items

Indias wholesale price inflation rose to 9.87 per cent in June from 9.68 per cent in May, driven by higher prices of food articles, mineral oils, basic metals, and chemicals and chemical products, government data released on Tuesday showed. The sharp rise in WPI inflation reflects the impact of the West Asia crisis, the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which the majority of crude oil is imported into India, and its spillover effect on food prices. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities stood at 110.2 in June, compared with 109.9 in May. "Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products), Food Articles, Manufacture of Basic Metals, and Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products have been major drivers of WPI inflation in June 2026," the commerce and industry ministry said while releasing the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data.

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